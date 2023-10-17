As The Press reported, Leah Bedford died aged 16.

Her body was found in the River Ouse near Terry Avenue on Thursday, September 28.

Leah’s funeral will be held on Friday, October 27, at 12pm at York Crematorium, off Bishopthorpe Road.

Before the ceremony there will be a horse and carriage parade to Ridgeway in Acomb, near where Leah lived.

The teenager’s aunties Jane Reynolds and Mandy Shepherdson previously paid tribute to their niece.

“She was a very bright, bubbly girl,” said Mandy. “She had a lot of friends.”

“She was strong willed and friendly,” added Jane. “She was loved by so many.”

An inquest is due to take place to establish how Leah died.

Leah leaves behind her dad, Paul Bedford; sister, Leonie Stevenson; and brother, Leon Scaife.

Jane has started a Change.org petition to install CCTV cameras along riverbanks after Leah’s death. The petition is named ‘Make it law to install CCTV all the way down the river banks’ and can be found on the Change.org website here.

A GoFundMe page was set up by John Main who raised money towards Leah’s funeral by running the Yorkshire 10 Mile Race. It is named ‘Leah Bedford’ and can be found at: www.gofundme.com/f/leah-bedford