A BODY has been found in water in a North Yorkshire town, police officers have confirmed.
North Yorkshire Police said officers were called by HM Coastguard at 9.45am this morning (October 17) with a report of a body in the water, just off East Pier in Scarborough.
A spokesperson for the police force said: "Emergency services have attended and retrieved a body from the water. Sadly it was confirmed that the person was deceased.
"We are now working to establish the identity of the person and the circumstances around the incident."
The reference number for this incident is NYP-17102023-0110.
