Tom and Tim Wilson, who have both lived in York for 20 years, have created the Cheeky Grin app to help ice cream vendors alert people they are in the area, rather than using the classic chime music through a speaker.

The app, which is now available to download, allows vendors to send an alert to customers along their route when they are due to arrive on a certain street, giving them chance to prepare to buy an ice cream.

Customers will also have the option to track the vans which are part of the app, allowing them to plan ahead.

Tom, originally from Manchester, said: "About a year ago myself and my brother were talking about how rare it was to see or even hear an ice cream man on the estate I live on in York.

"Then we mentioned that when you do suddenly hear the chimes, invariably you are preoccupied, you might be on the loo, sleeping, eating a meal, in the bath or shower for example.

"This happened over and over again to me personally over a period of years. I was beginning to think it was a conspiracy.

"So, bearing this frustration in mind, my brother and myself approached a company that developed simple apps from scratch about the possibility of changing the old rules of engagement here.

"We gave the company details of a new idea we wanted to develop and they worked with us over a period of about a year to create what we have today - the Cheeky Grin ice cream app."

Tom, 65, said the brothers want to help ice cream men across the country, as using the old chimes method they are "lucky to get three people at each stop", then on top of that they have fuel costs, wages for drivers and the ice cream to pay for.

Tom, who lives in Foxwood, added: "When you also consider the current crushing cost of living crisis things are only going to get more and more difficult to get people to part with their money."

"Meeting the customers half way by letting them know when you are coming makes a massive difference in their decision making process.

"All customers have to do is install the free app and they are kept informed when and where the ice cream is and when he is definitely going to be outside their home."

Any ice cream vendor looking to use the Cheeky Grin app will pay an agreement fee.

The Wilson brothers are looking for ice cream men to pilot the new app. If you are interested, contact Tom Wilson by emailing gingerorourke@hotmail.com