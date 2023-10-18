Dandelion Arts is showcasing the work of talented artists via ‘This is Us’, which can be seen at York Explore Library and Archive in the city centre.

The works are the culmination of the first 12 months of a three-year programme which is designed for adults who struggle with mental health.

‘This is Us’ is part of Creative Ways, one of several projects run by the group which showcase the advantages of sharing stories and being heard, with output involving other city-wide communities such as care homes.

Creative director Katie Matthews said: “’This is Us’ is an opportunity to raise the profile of the participants a little bit and see their work in a context that they might not normally get to see it.

“Creative Ways started out of another project called Community Smiles, where we were working with really isolated people.

“There was this idea of doing a longer-term project to try and keep working with them over a longer period.”

Participants do not necessarily come to the group with any formal training and some said that involvement in the project helped them to find new sources of creativity and inspiration.

One said the memory of her mother who recently passed away was behind part of her work - and wanted to add the leaf and flowers of a Dandelion to the artwork in tribute to the support she’s received from Dandelion Arts.

Katie said Creative Ways runs at two levels – there are in-person sessions or monthly boxes which are sent out with the detail of the project, so that participants are remotely engaged with what Dandelion Arts are doing.

One of the largest pieces in the exhibition is a collection on one piece of fabric of works individually sent in by participants after specialist canvas paper was sent to them.

Katie Matthews (r) said Creative Ways is a space to think creatively, escape and develop different ways of working. (Image: Kevin Glenton)

Katie said: “They’re a very supporting and encouraging group and what we do really try to do is allow them to develop their own style.

“When we first set this project up I sort of envisaged that we’d be running sessions in different skills but then as it emerged it became really clear that really wasn’t appropriate.

“The participants didn’t really want to follow a schedule, it’s more like they want to come and develop what’s important to them.

“You’re thinking… 'she likes to do that, she likes big canvasses, and…they need watercolours'.

“But I do think the output becomes much stronger and it’s a deeper journey when you’re developing your own work.”

Katie Matthews with Dave Fleming of York Explore and Clare Granger, High Sheriff of North Yorkshire, at the launch event (Image: Emma Wilson)

Dandelion Arts exhibition ‘This is Us’ can be seen York Explore Library and Archive in Library Square until November 23.