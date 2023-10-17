Trainee electrician Leon Michael Spowage, 25, of Lordship Lane, Wistow, Selby, would normally have been banned for at least six months under the totting-up procedure because he already had penalty points on his licence.

Spowage pleaded guilty to using a hand-held phone while driving. Bradford Magistrates Court heard he used his mobile phone while stationary at a red light at the Sheepscar Interchange in central Leeds on April 24.

The court was told he was using it to look at a map and didn’t realise that was breaking the law.

It also heard that he was coming to the end of his apprenticeship of which he had completed about seven years and if he lost his licence he would not be able to travel to building sites where he works as part of his training.

The court decided he would suffer exceptional hardship as not being able to drive would severely impact on his apprenticeship which was part of a government scheme and he would lose the benefit of his seven years’ training. He would also suffer financially and personally.

He was fined £134 and was ordered to pay a £53 statutory surcharge and £110 prosecution costs. was given six penalty points.