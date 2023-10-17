A Cannabis grow has been disrupted due to help from members of the public.
Officers from the Ryedale Neighbourhood Policing Team, Operational Support Unit and Response & Reassurance conducted a warrant yesterday (Monday) following information received from members of the public.
A spokesperson said: "This resulted in the discovery of a cannabis grow within a residential property. The cannabis plants and growing equipment were seized by officers and will be destroyed.
"We encourage members of the public to continue to report any suspicious activity to us. If you witness anything suspicious, please contact us on 999 in an emergency or 101 for a non-emergency."
