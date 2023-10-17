Flamingo Land, in Kirby Misperton, has set up the channel, Zoo TV from Flamingo Land, with the aim of publishing an episode every month offering viewers a behind the scenes insight into the work its onsite team.

A spokesperson for the theme park said it will detail day to day tasks and challenges the zoo team must overcome when dealing with some of the world's largest and most unusual animals.

Read next:

Episode one (which is available to view now) documents the once in a generation task of moving three of Flamingo Land’s endangered Rothschild giraffes (George, Lizzy, and Mylene) across the zoo to accommodate the arrival of a new breeding male (Albert).

According to not-for-profit organisation the Tusk Trust, the population of Rothschild giraffes is estimated to be less than 2,500 individuals.