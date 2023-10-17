A theme park in North Yorkshire has launched a new YouTube channel dedicated to showcasing the breeding and conservation efforts of its zoo team.
Flamingo Land, in Kirby Misperton, has set up the channel, Zoo TV from Flamingo Land, with the aim of publishing an episode every month offering viewers a behind the scenes insight into the work its onsite team.
A spokesperson for the theme park said it will detail day to day tasks and challenges the zoo team must overcome when dealing with some of the world's largest and most unusual animals.
Read next:
- PICTURES: Quirky new café opens in historic building in central York
- Branch falls from tree like 'cannon going off' - but council says it's safe
- New 'luxury' apartments in town centre set to launch onto the market
Episode one (which is available to view now) documents the once in a generation task of moving three of Flamingo Land’s endangered Rothschild giraffes (George, Lizzy, and Mylene) across the zoo to accommodate the arrival of a new breeding male (Albert).
According to not-for-profit organisation the Tusk Trust, the population of Rothschild giraffes is estimated to be less than 2,500 individuals.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here