The warning kicks in from 9pm tomorrow (October 18) and last until 6am Saturday (October 21) and the Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning for rain to York and its surrounding areas.

The Met Office have warned that there is a small chance of flooding to businesses and homes. With a slight chance of delays or cancellations to transport systems.

#StormBabet has been named by @metoffice and is forecast to bring impactful heavy rain to the UK from Wednesday this week



Strong winds will accompany the storm



Wind is expected to peak at 39mph over the course of the week, with the blusteriest periods set to occur on Wednesday evening and Friday lunchtime, according to BBC Weather.

The Met Office have said: “Widely 20-40 mm of rain is likely to fall, but some upland areas of northern England and southern Scotland could see as much as 70-100 mm of rain.” Rainfall in Scotland is set to soar to 150-200mm.

Deputy Chief Meteorologist for the Met Office, Steven Keates said: “Storm Babet will bring impactful rain to many parts of the UK, but especially parts of eastern Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England later this week.

“Heavy and persistent rain will fall onto already saturated ground bringing a risk of flooding. It is important to stay up to date with warnings from your local flood warning agency as well as the local authorities.”