The awards, now in their third year, celebrate the diverse digital talent from Yorkshire and provide 16 categories of winners.

This year, York team Amy Bond and Lauren Copeland won the Health and Fitness category for their blog - '@shapeitfit'.

Yorkshire Blogger Awards spokesperson, Kim Smith, said: “The Yorkshire Blogger Awards recognise the powerful digital talent that the county has to offer.

"We’re proud to award some of the most inspiring and forward-thinking content creators, each based here in Yorkshire.

"We are well established as a key event on the Yorkshire digital landscape and are looking forward to our fourth year of awards in 2024."

The Yorkshire Blogger Awards are hosted by Leeds digital agency Ascensor, with nominations for the awards being made by both the public and the content creators themselves.

Judging is managed by a panel of digital and social media experts.