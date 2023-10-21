Head gardener, Christopher Stone, from Mulberry Court care home, has beaten all the competition to scoop the National Garden of the Year award in the Barchester Care Awards 2023.

Almost 4,000 nominations were received from homes and hospitals across the UK, so Mulberry Court said it is "over the moon" to have been named the winner.

Mr Stone said: “I just can’t believe we have been named the national winner. It means the world to be supported and recognised for doing the job I love.

"It’s a whole home approach at Mulberry Court and the residents have had a great deal of input into the design and maintenance of the garden.

Mulberry Court took home first prize in the awards (Image: Supplied)

"I am so proud and so thankful to everyone who nominated and voted for us.”

Mulberry Court’s win was announced at a special national award ceremony which took place on October 11 to celebrate the achievements of Barchester’s staff members.

Dr Pete Calveley, CEO of Barchester Healthcare, said: "We have the best teams in the world and I couldn’t be prouder of each and every one of our members of staff, they are all absolutely amazing.”