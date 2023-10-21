Sheila Westland attended The Bar Grammar School in York, which had been in existence for the education of Catholic girls since 1686 and would later become All Saints RC School in 1986. She became a pupil there in 1928 at the age of five.

After studying French at university in Leeds, Sheila went on to become the deputy head of the school, teaching French.

When Sheila retired from teaching, she became a Friend of Bar Convent and helped to raise funds to aid in the success of the Bar Convent generally.

Sheila moved to Scarborough in 2017 but returned to the Convent to celebrate her 100th birthday with friends - and several of them also taught at the school.