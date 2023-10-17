North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 8.36pm last night (October 16) to Birkin near Selby after reports of a crash.

A service spokesman said: “Selby and Pontefract crews attended a single vehicle road traffic collision.

”Police in attendance on arrival of Fire and Rescue crews. Two men, the driver and front passenger, were out of the vehicle on arrival, one with leg pain and one with the police.

“There were two female casualties in the rear of vehicle and fire and rescue crews stabilised vehicle and once ambulance paramedics arrived, worked alongside to rescue the women from inside, via roof removal.

”Casualties taken to hospital via road ambulances and the incident was left with the police.”