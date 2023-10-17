North Yorkshire Police say 13-year-olds Harley and Chelsea have not been seen since Monday (October 16).

Harley, from Tang Hall, was last seen at around 7pm at the B&Q store on Hull Road.

He is believed to be wearing similar or possibly identical clothing to those in his photograph – a light blue and dark blue North Face hooded top, dark tracksuit bottoms and a long dark coat with a fake fur lined hood. Harley usually wears glasses.

Chelsea, from Fulford, was last seen wearing black trousers, white shirt, black school blazer and black shoes when she left home on Monday morning. She may have changed into blue high-top trainers.

A police spokesman said: “We believe they are together in the city and possibly in the Tang Hall area.

“If you can help the missing persons investigation, please report information and possible sighting to North Yorkshire Police immediately by dialling 999.”

Please quote reference number 12230196852 for information in relation to Harley, and 12230197018 in relation to Chelsea.