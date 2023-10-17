Richard Sunter, 39, from Horton in Ribblesdale, died after a crash between the black Ford Ranger he was driving and a white Iveco heavy goods vehicle on the A65 near Ingleton, on the morning of Saturday, October 7.

In a statement, his family said: "Richard was a wonderful, much-loved son, brother and uncle, but was also our friend. He was loyal and strong, and always there to help any of us.

"He was devoted to his close-knit family, both immediate and extended, and loved to spend time in Dent with his cousins. Richard had a wicked sense of humour and liked to wind us all up, but this was reserved for those he loved and was close to. His loss has left such a huge void in our lives.

"Born and raised in Horton in Ribblesdale, Richard never left the house he moved into as a baby. As a result, he was well-known and respected in the village and beyond, in particular within the haulage and farming communities.

"Leaving school at 16, he went to Newton Rigg college and went into farming. Several years later he changed occupation and became a wagon driver, working alongside his dad in the family business.

"However, he never lost his love of farming and in his spare time he started to build his own flock of sheep. Sadly, it was whilst travelling to buy a tup, that he lost his life.

"In his earlier years, Richard enjoyed sport: playing football, cricket, and rugby for North Ribblesdale, where a minute’s silence was held in his memory at both the ladies’ and men’s games.

"Two close friends have paid tribute and said: 'He was loyal and dependable. He would drop everything immediately to help a friend in need. He helped shape our lives. We wouldn’t be who we are today or know the groups of people we know without him. He was a 'hub', for want of a better word. He took us places, introduced us and brought us all together. We travelled, we shared, we just always had great times and adventures with him and met so many people on the way. Owe him so much.'"

Police enquiries into the collision are ongoing. Anyone who can assist the investigation is asked to email the Major Collision Investigation Team mcit@northyorkshire.police.uk quoting reference NYP-07102023-0090.

As The Press reported at the time, a driver of a lorry, a man in his 40s, was arrested in connection with the crash and the A65/A687 junction remained closed for some time after the crash.