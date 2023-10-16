North Yorkshire Police say they are appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage after a teenage cyclist was taken to hospital with serious arm and leg injuries.

The incident happened in Chapelfields Road in Acomb at around 9.30pm on Saturday (October 14).

A police spokesman said: "A 15-year-old boy was reportedly struck by an unknown vehicle which did not stop at the scene.

"Enquiries are ongoing to trace the driver and the vehicle.

"The boy is receiving treatment for a fractured wrist and suspected broken leg.

"If you witnessed the incident, have relevant dash-cam footage or you can help identify the driver of the vehicle, please email davey.mitchell@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, select option 2, and ask for Davey Mitchell."

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Please quote reference number 12230196343 when providing details.