North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 10.43am today (October 16) to Canal Road in Selby after reports of a crash.

A service spokesman said: "A crew from Selby responded to a report of a crash in which a vehicle impacted a stationary vehicle.

"A woman was assisted from the vehicle by fire and ambulance personnel suffering a head injury.

"She was transported to hospital via road ambulance for a precautionary check up."