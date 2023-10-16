A WOMAN has been injured in a crash in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 10.43am today (October 16) to Canal Road in Selby after reports of a crash.
A service spokesman said: "A crew from Selby responded to a report of a crash in which a vehicle impacted a stationary vehicle.
"A woman was assisted from the vehicle by fire and ambulance personnel suffering a head injury.
"She was transported to hospital via road ambulance for a precautionary check up."
