POLICE in North Yorkshire are hunting a wanted man.
North Yorkshire Police say Andrew Pickering, 36, is wanted in connection with a burglary committed in the Scarborough area earlier this year.
They say he has links to Scarborough and West Yorkshire and if anyone knows where he is they can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference 12230047086.
