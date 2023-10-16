Dr Abbie Brooks, speaking on behalf of the Priory Medical Group (PMG) York Partnership which has nine surgeries across the city said recent direct death threats received by GPs within the last few weeks has made her realise "I can’t stay quiet on the matter any longer".

Thousands of patients have received a text message from the surgery signposting a link on their website where Dr Brooks gives some examples of the abuse that is frequently directed at reception and patient central teams.

The insults....

“Go kill yourself”

“**** you”

“If they want to **** my life up, I'll **** theirs up.”

“If they don't sort this, I'll have someone waiting to grab them on the way to their cars"

“If I die it's your fault” and “If you do not give me a [nurse appointment], you are a murderer”.

"As a result of this abuse, many of our team have reported worsening mental health," said Dr Brooks.

One staff member said: “If we cannot give them what they want they just think is ok to just F at us and then when we ask them not to swear, they say they are putting in a complaint, it is the worst I have known it in five years.

“The level of abuse varies, and it’s made me anxious. I am simply not tolerating it anymore.”

Dr Brooks said: "It is now normal to hear a disgruntled patient raising their voice or swearing at our receptionists. Locally, a GP Practice has been set alight. Further afield practices have had their buildings vandalised or covered in graffiti - it is frightening.

"I understand our patients and the wider society is frustrated. We are too. We are working under the constraints of a severely underfunded system, but still helping hundreds of patients every day. We want to offer quick urgent care access, continuity of care and timely follow ups to all but the staffing levels and high demand for appointments means this is impossible.

"If staff continue to feel threatened and anxious at work, they will leave. This will mean gaps in our reception, patient central call handlers and clinical teams only making it harder for patients to access our care. Yes, we know the patient journey to reaching a diagnosis can feel slow or clunky. We know we aren’t always doing everything right but does that mean we deserve to feel scared doing our job? No.

"It isn’t always easy as an individual who is feeling unwell, to understand why we need to prioritise someone else who has more worrying symptoms. To continue to offer a good, robust urgent service for an increasing number of patients, the wait for routine care can get pushed further back.

"Routine appointment waiting times in York are longer than practices would like them to be, but without investment, this is unlikely to change in the near future. Our staff cannot safely work beyond their current levels.

"Despite transforming many elements of our access system at PMG, creating much needed capacity at the start of the pandemic, these modern digital ways of working are also at full capacity daily.

"I haven’t written this for sympathy or to shock. I have written it to honestly share what is happening in today's healthcare settings. Every day I go to work with the aim of helping my patients, as do receptionists and call handlers. It is a much harder job when I am dreading which patient will phone up or walk in and shout at me or my colleagues. When I worry about calling a patient because I know that I will receive hostility due to the time taken to book the appointment or when I’m worried about declining a request for an unnecessary prescription because I know the patient’s reaction might be extreme.

"GP staff in York want to do the best for their patients, we are talking to each other, we are learning, collaborating, and sharing. Please be patient with all our staff members, they really do want to do the best they can without the fear of abuse."