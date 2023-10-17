Strensall Coffee House, a family run business owned by Hazal Hazar, opened on Wednesday September 27 - and so far the support from the local community has been "incredible".

The café, in Barley Rise in Strensall, formerly D&Y Taylor Butchers, serves coffee and tea as well as a food menu with hot and cold options, as well as breakfast and lunch. They also offer gluten-free and vegan products.

Hazal, who runs the front of house while her brother Ozgur runs the kitchen, said she has always looked up to other family members who have run their own businesses - which inspired her to take on the challenge of setting up the café.

Inside the new Strensall Coffee House in York (Image: Supplied)

Hazal said: "All my life I’ve thoroughly enjoyed baking and my brother, who is the chef, always loved cooking.

"The general feedback from the community for the café is that this is what they have needed for years.

"The café has been a hit for mums who pop in before the school run and after with their children. The tradesman in the local area have also said that this is what they needed.

"Our tray bakes are homemade which the community love and we have had people travelling from Leeds to try our food.

"Our products are high quality and everything we sell is worth the money."

The breakfast menu includes a full English breakfast and waffles with syrup and bacon, while the lunch menu features burgers, sandwiches, paninis and burgers.

Hazal said the response from the local community so far has been "amazing" and that the team are working long hours to ensure everything they serve is of the finest quality.

The cafe has both hot and cold breakfast and lunch options (Image: Supplied)

She added: "From working at family businesses, I am aware of how tough it is to run a food service.

"I am really determined to make Strensall Coffee House a success. I think what distinguishes us from a lot of cafes are our tray bakes.

"Business has been amazing so far and the café is swiftly growing, along with our team.

"We are already receiving an incredible amount of reservation requests and the feedback so far has all been positive. I am grateful to be a part of a such a lovely community."

Strensall Coffee House is open between Wednesday and Monday, from 8am until 4pm. It is closed on Tuesdays.

Further details or any updates on the café can be found on the Facebook or Instagram pages.