Fourteen luxury apartments at Trinity House in Cambridge Street, Harrogate, will go on the market in just days.

The apartments feature a central, landscaped courtyard designed by a renowned Yorkshire architect and allocated parking.

Cathy Evans, head of Preston Baker Land and New Homes, the sales agent for the Trinity House development, said: "We are delighted to announce that we are about to launch the fabulous apartments at Trinity House to market and we urge anyone interested to book early viewings as they are sure to be extremely popular.

"These 14 apartments are located in a prime location in the heart of the beautiful spa town of Harrogate - often awarded the title of the UK’s ‘happiest place to live’, and they epitomise luxury living. They are exquisitely crafted to provide an unrivalled living experience with an emphasis on space and style.”

Trinity House spans over three floors and features lift facilities for access, entry video intercom, private balconies in some apartments, CCTV in communal areas, underfloor heating throughout, real hardwood floors and soft carpets to bedrooms. All apartments come with a 10-year Build Zone new home warranty.

The scheme is being delivered by Doncaster-based developer Swan Homes, part of the Vigo Group.

Nathan Brough, managing director of Swan Homes, said: “We are thrilled to have completed the development of Trinity House. The 14 apartments will make beautiful homes for people who wish to live or work in Harrogate.

"We are sure that these luxurious apartments will be snapped up quickly due to their perfect location and stylish design.”

To find out more about the Trinity House apartments, or to book an early viewing, contact Preston Baker Land and New Homes on 0113 487 8787, or email lnh@prestonbaker.co.uk