His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of North Yorkshire, Jo Ropner, has officially appointed the 2023 Lord-Lieutenant Cadets of North Yorkshire and presented Lord-Lieutenant Awards to individuals for exceptional commitment to services in the cadet and reserve forces.

The ceremony took place at Worsley Barracks, York, on October 12 and was hosted by the Reserve Forces and Cadet Association for Yorkshire and the Humber, with the Lord Mayor of York in attendance.

The Cadets awarded will now support the Lord-Lieutenant at ceremonial duties throughout the year, ranging from Royal Visits to services such as Remembrance Day. The award is the highest honour a cadet can achieve.

His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant, Jo Ropner, said: “It is a great pleasure to present the 2023 Lord-Lieutenant Award to seventeen individuals from North Yorkshire who have made substantial contributions to the public and the forces community."