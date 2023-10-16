The Met Office announced on Monday (October 16) that Storm Babet would hit the UK on Wednesday (October 18) bringing with it "impactful rain" which could lead to flooding in some areas.

Various areas of the UK will have severe weather warnings in place from Thursday through to Sunday with up to 200mm of rain expected in some parts.

#StormBabet has been named by @metoffice and is forecast to bring impactful heavy rain to the UK from Wednesday this week



Strong winds will accompany the storm



Stay #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/YJYB3haD4L — Met Office (@metoffice) October 16, 2023

This is the second major storm of the season, following Storm Agnes in September.

What to expect from Storm Babet

The Met Office said Storm Babet will bring "impactful rain" to parts of the UK.

Heavy rain will begin to move in from the west of the UK on Tuesday evening as Storm Babet brings increasingly wet and windy weather.

The rain will spread more widely across the UK on Wednesday bringing heavy downpours to most parts through the day.

As the rain moves northwards it will stall across central and eastern parts of Scotland where the rain will become heavy and persistent from Thursday through to Saturday.

Severe weather warnings for rain are in place for these areas where up to 150-200 mm of rain could accumulate in some areas of higher ground.

What different Met Office weather warnings mean

Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Steven Keates said: “Storm Babet will bring impactful rain to many parts of the UK, but especially parts of eastern Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England later this week.

"Heavy and persistent rain will fall onto already saturated ground bringing a risk of flooding. It is important to stay up to date with warnings from your local flood warning agency as well as the local authorities.

“As well as heavy rain, Storm Babet will bring some very strong winds and large waves near some eastern coasts too.

"Gusts in excess of 60mph are possible in eastern and northern Scotland from Thursday. It is likely Met Office warnings will be updated through the week.”

For more information on Storm Babet or to stay up to date with the latest warnings, visit the Met Office website.