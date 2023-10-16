AN 80-YEAR-OLD motorcyclist was rushed to hospital with serious injuries following a crash.
Humberside Police officers are appealing for witnesses after the motorcyclist was left with serious injuries following a collision in Kirkburn in the East Riding of Yorkshire.
A spokesperson for the police force said: "The incident took place in Kirkburn Road at around 2pm on Friday (October 14) when a car reportedly collided with a motorbike.
"An 80-year-old man, who was riding the motorcycle at the time of the collision, was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries.
"A man and a woman, who were in the car, suffered what are thought to be minor injuries."
Anyone with any information is asked to call the non-emergency 101 line quoting log 256 of October 14 or the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
