A WANTED man has been arrested by police officers following a burglary in York.
North Yorkshire Police officers said the Pontefract man wanted in connection with a burglary in the York area in June 2023 has been arrested.
A force spokesperson said: "Police appealed for the whereabouts of Steven Swales, 31, reference 12220105075.
"As a result of the appeal, Swales was arrested over the weekend."
