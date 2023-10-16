A WANTED man has been arrested by police officers following a burglary in York.

North Yorkshire Police officers said the Pontefract man wanted in connection with a burglary in the York area in June 2023 has been arrested.

A force spokesperson said: "Police appealed for the whereabouts of Steven Swales, 31, reference 12220105075.

"As a result of the appeal, Swales was arrested over the weekend."