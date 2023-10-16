The shop called Lehi James has filled a city centre shop which has been standing empty since earlier this year when Devil's Elbow Antiques, a popular and quirky antiques dealer, closed its shop on the corner of Little Stonegate and Back Swinegate, York.

31-year-old James Humphrey from Wakefield held a grand opening of his new store, which is a mixture of cosmetics and clothing, with the Lord Mayor and the Sheriff in attendance.

James at the grand opening with the civic party (Image: Supplied)

"It was fantastic that they came along. When you move somewhere new it's about getting your name out there, but we have had some great feedback from students and tourists who have come in to the shop as well as the locals," said James, who until recently has had a shop in Princes Quay's, Hull.

"We've had a lot of people saying they'll be coming back for their Christmas presents.

"We've also has great support from the other traders."

Lehi James’ football shirts are very popular and he says he has some “that you literally cannot get anywhere else.”

James will be running the shop with his wife, Valerie, who is a makeup artist and is responsible for the cosmetics side of the business, as well as his mum, Lynette and dad, Derek.

James and Valerie in the store (Image: Supplied)

"If it goes well, I'd like to employ staff and perhaps get a make-up artist in, but we have to walk before we can run," said James.

James has previously worked as an NHS porter and in banking where he tested mobile phone apps, and said the Hull shop was his first time running a business.

James pictured with his mum Lynette and dad, Derek (Image: Supplied)

He said: "We have done really well in Hull, but where the shop is it's not the busiest, and the footfall's not fantastic.

"People were travelling from quite a distance to come and find us though, and we have been looking for somewhere in York.

"We'll be selling new and old football, rugby and formula one shirts and more sports and designerwear.

"I love football shirts and I have contacts all over the world who source stock for me.

"On the beauty side we stock a lot of British brands that you can't get in the shops."

The store sells products from men’s designer, street and independent brands as well as its own brands. Designer brands include Hugo Boss, Armani and Alexander McQueen and customers can buy cosmetics from Doll, Mallows and Jordan and Pink Honey Cosmetics.

James outside the new shop (Image: Supplied)