The Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) said the crash involving the legendary locomotive - which is owned by the National Railway Museum (NRM) in York - happened at about 7mph.

It injured “a number of passengers and staff”, with one passenger and one staff member being taken to hospital, it added.

RAIB has launched an investigation into the crash, which happened at about 6.05pm on September 29 when the 100-year-old steam locomotive collided with a set of stationary Belmond’s Royal Scotsman passenger carriages at Aviemore Station in the Highlands.

Inspectors said there was no derailment, but the some damage was caused to the rail vehicles involved.

Heritage company Strathspey Railway owns the section of the station on which the crash happened.

The RAIB said in a statement: “Our investigation will seek to identify the sequence of events leading up to the accident.”

The extent and type of any injuries and damage caused, and how this occurred, will also be examined, as will the actions of those involved and the “training and competence” of the railway management staff.

Investigators will also consider the type of operation in use when the crash happened and the policies and procedures in place for managing this as well as any underlying management factors.

The statement continued: “Our investigation is independent of any investigation by the railway industry or by the industry’s regulator, the Office of Rail and Road.

“We will publish our findings, including any recommendations to improve safety, at the conclusion of our investigation.”

The Flying Scotsman

Police Scotland said previously the two people were taken to hospital as a “precaution” and, as no criminality was established, it had referred the matter to the RAIB.

Flying Scotsman tours were cancelled for a week following the crash and resumed on Saturday, October 7, after the locomotive was passed as fit for main line operation following a mechanical inspection.

The NRM said earlier this month that the Flying Scotsman would now be available to see at the NRM between October 21 and November 5 on the museum's turntable.

It will be the first time since 2016 that the locomotive will be on show in the York museum.

A spokesperson for the NRM, speaking earlier this month, said the Flying Scotsman had been passed fit following an investigation carried out by an independent expert on behalf of Strathspey Railway, and the NRM’s collections and rail operations teams.

"The Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) has confirmed it does not require the locomotive as part of its ongoing inquiries," they said, adding that the "safety of passengers and the public remains the highest priority".