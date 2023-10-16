Smart Repairs, the country’s largest independent cosmetic vehicle repairer, was founded by Dan Besau in 1995.

Dan was born, brought up and educated in Pickering, and went to Lady Lumley’s School in the town, where his family still live.

The Leeds company, based at 18,000 sq ft freehold premises in Weaver Street, has also smashed its target of creating over 100 new and sustainable jobs.

Overall turnover is set to rise to more than £9.5 million by the end of this year.

Managing director Darryl Short said: “Since 2019, we have achieved sustained growth across the UK, disrupting the fragmented cosmetic vehicle repair sector, creating over 110 new jobs, buying brand-new premises in Leeds and working closely and rewarding our mobile technicians all over the country.

“We expect to employ 140 within three years, with turnover rocketing to £12 million. This increase is totally sustainable as we steadily grow our share of the cosmetic vehicle repair market year on year. Currently we carry out 165,000 vehicle repairs a year.

“Our turnover in 2020 was £3,582,865; in 2021 it was £5,403,674; in 2022 it was £7,530,000; and this year it is projected to be £9.5 million, a year-on-year increase of almost 25 per cent. It is fair to say that the past 12 months have been our most successful ever in terms of growth.”

Smart Repairs has already committed to 15 new vans early next year, an investment of £800,000. This year the company has bought 21 vans and have invested £1.2 million in vans and equipment.

Dan Besau, who is now co-chairman, said: "It has given me tremendous pleasure to see how the company I founded in 1995 has developed.

"We have gone from strength to strength in recent years. The mobile business has proved popular and successful and, when I spotted a gap in the market for high-end alloy wheel repairs, I had the confidence to go for that, too.

“We already have a formidable client list, including many of the quality Yorkshire dealerships such as Bentley Leeds; BMW Leeds, Harrogate, York and Bradford; Mercedes Leeds, Bradford, Huddersfield and York; Ferrari Leeds; Aston Martin Leeds; and Audi York and Harrogate. With Phil on board, the sky is the limit. The future is incredibly bright. Let’s bring it on.”

Co-chairman Phil Newstead said: “The second-hand car market remains buoyant, despite the cost-of-living crisis and the current economic uncertainty. The supply of new cars is also starting to normalise and this will have a further positive impact on our business. The outlook for the sector is positive and we have every reason to be confident about the future, though we will never be complacent.

“We can see that our future lies in providing a quality repair offering across all of the UK, to warranty companies, insurers, dealer groups and vehicle remarketing companies. Our key aim is to be the largest smart repairer in the UK.”