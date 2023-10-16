Margaret and Alice two talented knitters who reside at Stamford Bridge Care Home have come to the aid of the hospital staff, who put out a post asking for knitters in the area to knit hearts to help families stay connected to their loved ones in ICU.

The duo sprang into action and helped meet the call by creating quite a few pairs of hearts – one will be placed in the patient's hand and the other will go home with their families and friends to give them comfort and serve as a connection from hospital to home.

General manager at the care home, Emma Smith, said: “We are so glad Margaret and Alice could make a difference to families going through a hard time.

"We are immensely proud of them both, they are both so caring and are always up for helping in any way they can."