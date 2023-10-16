Hold onto your TARDIS because an adventure is about to land by the sea in North Yorkshire. The Unleashed Events team said they are "ecstatic" to announce the Scarborough Comic-Con, a celebration of 60 years of Doctor Who.

Samantha Gibben, general manager of Unleashed Events, shared her excitement as she said: "Scarborough Comic-Con is a TARDIS full of surprises. We're bringing the magic of Doctor Who to the seaside and it's going to be a day of incredible encounters, laughter and timeless memories."

The Comic-Con event is coming to Scarborough in November (Image: Supplied)

The event will welcome a line-up of Doctor Who legends, including Paul McGann, the righth Doctor himself, with a hint of Withnail and a dash of Luther for good measure and Sylvester McCoy, the seventh Doctor who's also ventured into Middle-earth and the world of Still Game.

Colin Baker, the sixth Doctor with a touch of Blakes 7's rebellious spirit, will feature at the event along with Peter Davison, the fifth Doctor who has shown us his gentle side in All Creatures Great and Small.

Sophie Aldred, who played Ace and has also lent her voice to Peter Rabbit and Bob the Builder will be at the event as well as Nicola Bryant, the companion Peri, who's also had stints in My Family and Holby City.

The event will feature a number of Doctor Who legends (Image: Supplied)

Unleashed will welcome Sarah Sutton, another beloved companion, Nyssa, who has also made appearances in Casualty and Sonny McGann, A Doctor Who legacy, making waves with Big Finish.

Karen Clegg, a familiar face from Doctor Who and Casualty, will also be in attendance.

All guests will be available to chat with and obtain signed memorabilia on the day.

Guests will have the chance to dive into the creative minds behind their favourite comics and books with talent like Victoria Bates, Ben Sawyer, Kelvin VA Allison, Steve Trower and KS Marsden.

The event will also feature a ride through attractions like The Grinch, Rexy's Reviews, Iconic Movie Scenes For Hire, Psycho Props, Mos Eisley Misfits, LOCO Entertainment, with more to be announced.

Karen Clegg will be on hand to speak to visitors (Image: Supplied)

The large Geeky Market will include merchandise and collectibles from all of the favourite franchises.

A spokesperson for the event added: "Whether you're a Time Lord in the making or just a fan looking for a day of seaside fun and geeky greatness, the Scarborough Comic-Con has you covered. Join us for an unforgettable adventure through time and space."

Scarborough Comic-Con is set to be held on Sunday November 5 from 11am until 5pm at Scarborough Spa.

Tickets are available on the Unleashed Events website.