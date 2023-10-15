A WOMAN has been found dead at her home in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Police say they are trying to find the daughter of Lucy Welch, who died in Scarborough aged 77 earlier this month.

They say the circumstances of her death are not suspicious.

A police spokesman said: “The daughter’s first name is Doreen and her last known address was Hepworth, West Yorkshire.

“If you have contact details for her, please can you email coroner@northyorkshire.police.uk”