Harry James Fogg, 27, was stopped by police in Beagle Ridge Drive on April 2, 2023, said Kathryn Walters, prosecuting.

At the time, he was subject to a two-year prison sentence suspended for 18 months imposed at York Crown Court in November 4, 2021, for being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

He was warned then that if he reoffended within the 18 months he could be made to serve the two years plus time for the new offence.

Fogg, of Thorn Nook, Heworth, pleaded guilty to drug driving at the magistrates’ court.

His solicitor Jackie East said the suspended prison sentence was imposed after others higher up in the drug supply chain stored cocaine at Fogg’s home and used it for their operations.

In 2021, Victoria Hajba-Ward, prosecuting, told York Crown Court police didn’t find any cocaine when they raided Fogg's home, but they did find a phone.

In a different raid elsewhere months later, they found a phone with messages to Fogg's phone showing he had been supplying and arranging to deliver drugs.

Defence barrister Anna Bond said Fogg was not the only person using the phone which had been left at his address.

The suspended sentence has now ended. Magistrates told Fogg that though the two offences were related, the suspension period of the crown court sentence had almost finished and therefore they didn’t think it appropriate to make him serve it.

They banned Fogg from driving for two years and ordered him to pay a £240 fine, a £96 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs for the drug driving offence.

Mrs East told them he planned to leave the York area and start a new life setting up business with a friend 300 miles away.

He had struggled with his mental health following the 2021 court case and had turned to cocaine as self-medication for his problems.

He had now spoken to a registered nurse who was also a family member who had put him in touch with those who could help him medically.

He was ashamed of his actions regarding the drug driving, the court heard.

He had stopped using cocaine since April and had provided clean drug tests for the last nine weeks.

York Crown Court heard in 2021 that Fogg and his family had been threatened by people within the cocaine supply chain to whom he owed money.