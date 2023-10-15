People carrying Palestinian flags were among those who gathered for a rally outside York Minster. They heard speakers oppose the Israeli bombing of the Gaza strip following the actions of Hamas in Israel more than a week ago.

Thousands of Israelis were killed or wounded in their homes or at a music festival when gunmen broke through the barriers round the Gaza strip and attacked nearby settlements and gatherings.

Dozens of people of all ages were taken hostage and their whereabouts are currently unknown.

Thousands of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip have been killed or wounded since by Israeli bombing.

One of the rally speakers, Tom Franklin, chair of York Green Party, condemned the actions of both Hamas and the Israeli Defence Force (IDF).

“Violence can never be the answer,” he said. “We stand in solidarity with everyone who is suffering the pain of losing friends and family. Every life is invaluable."

Objecting to the call from the IDF for 1.1 million people to evacuate the northern Gaza strip, he said there could be no justification for what he called “ethnic cleansing” and a "crime against humanity".

The IDF says it is acting in self defence.

Mr Franklin told the rally: “ If the UK sends support to Israel to commit these crimes against humanity, then the people ordering it are committing war crimes, as will be people who obey the illegal orders.”

He added: “The Green Party calls for an immediate ceasefire from both sides. War only leads to more war, and we need peace.

He called for equal civil rights for all in Israel and the occupied territories, changes to the Israeli law regarding immigrants to its state and for the implementation of three UN resolutions.

“The path to peace is paved with dialogue, mutual respect and adherence to International Law,” he said.