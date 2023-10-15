They were taking part in North Yorkshire Police’s ongoing Operation Vigilant.

As the York Press reported last month, a specialist team of uniformed and plain-clothes police are patrolling the city centre late at selected nights.

They are on the lookout for those who take advantage of anyone who is drunk or vulnerable and to step in and make sure they are all right.

They are particularly on the alert for sexual predators.

Their general advice to any woman – don’t assume you’re safe even in a city like York, and stay with your friends.

Officers say that if a woman or girl has been affected by violence or sexual behaviour towards them, they should report it to the police by calling 101 or in an emergency, 999.

North Yorkshire Police has specially trained officers to support them and there is also an online crime reporting service via the force’s website on the homepage if they would rather not speak to anyone.