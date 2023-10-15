Police are urging the owners of businesses to take precautions including removing all cash from their premises at the end of each day.

The warning comes after small barber shops and other shops in the city centre were targeted by burglars working in pairs.

CCTV captured the raiders breaking through windows and doors to get into premises and either taking money from the cash register or taking the cash register.

Each time two people were caught on camera.

“Please target harden your business and properties by removing all cash in the building at the end of each day and either banking it or securing it away from the premises.

Make sure doors and windows are all locked securely and check your CCTV to make sure it is working correctly,” said a police spokesman.

Any information that could help police can be passed to North Yorkshire Police force control room by calling 101 or email the York local Neighbourhood Policing team at yorknpt@northyorkshire.police.uk.