North Yorkshire Police say officers were patrolling in York on an evening over the weekend, making sure residents and visitors could safely enjoy their night.

While York regularly features as one of the safest cities in the country, local police say they are keen to ensure that the city stays that way and that everyone is safe to enjoy their night out.

They say one of the ways the force is keeping York safe is by adopting Project Vigilant a national policing project which was launched by Thames Valley Police in 2019.

Specially trained officers are deployed to identify, challenge, and disrupt those who exhibit signs of predatory sexual behaviours. Each deployment is intelligence led, so that officers are in the right areas, at the right times, ensuring people remain safe by preventing harm through targeting potential perpetrators and stopping them from offending.

Project Vigilant officers will also seek to ensure that vulnerable people in the night time economy are kept safe, reuniting them with friends if they become separated or referring them to Street Angels or Yorkshire Ambulance Service if there is a medical concern.

Sgt Toby Gorwood said: “Our Project Vigilant patrols were out in force last night in York city centre as part of our commitment to the national policing focus on violence against women and girls and detecting and preventing predatory behaviour in the nighttime economy.

“If you have been affected by such behaviour, please report it to us. You can do this by calling 101, or 999 in an emergency.

”We have specially trained officers that can support you in any way they can. There is also an online crime reporting service via the North Yorkshire Police website on the homepage if you would rather not speak to anyone.”

If you have been the victim of a sexual crime, but don’t want to speak to the police, you can seek help and support from your local Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC). Bridge House, North Yorkshire’s SARC can be contacted on 0330 223 0362 or visit www.bridgehousesarc.org