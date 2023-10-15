They ran a 26-mile loop from the University of York through the city centre and out into the Ryedale and east Yorkshire countryside back to the university.

Thousands more people lined the streets and roads to cheer them on as did groups of musicians.

Among the runners were 37 who have run in every one of the 10 Yorkshire Marathons.

Between them the thousands in the Yorkshire Marathon and the associated 10-mile run will have raisedten of thousands of pounds for charity as well as those running it as an athletic event.

The starting flag was waved at 9.30am by Harvey Gration, son of the late BBC presenter and York celebrity Harry Gration.

"Enjoy it, enjoy the event," he told the assembled runners.

He then handed over the huge Yorkshire flag to the York Civic Party and joined the long, long line of runners heading into York.

Runners start the Yorkshire Marathon (Image: Newsquest)

Harvey is running the marathon in memory of his father, a strong supporter of the event.

First on the road were four wheelchair athletes.

Wheelchair athletes at the Yorkshire Marathon (Image: Newsquest)

The assembly area opened at 7am, two and a half hours before the start and York Pullman is running a shuttle service from the event's car park at Elvington Airfield.

Once the entrants were well on their way, the Yorkshire 10 mile race began from the same starting place using part of the course.

Not everyone on the full 26-mile race completed the entire route. Some ran as part of a team running in the Yorkshire Marathon Relay.

The men's race was won by Joe Sagar in 2 hours and 24 minutes and the women's race by Melissa Gibson in 2 hours 40 minutes.

Along the route were musicians encouraging the runners with a Rock Band outside the Minster, the East Riding Pipe Bank close to the Outer Ring Road on Stockton Lane, City of York Pipe Band at the northern end of Stockton-on-the-Forest, Mambo Jambo at the halfway point, Lucy’s Pop Choir at Stamford Bridge and the Humber Drum Circle at 23 miles to give a final inspiration for the last three miles.

The Yorkshire Marathon has become an established fixture in the regional running calendar since its first successful running in 2013.

Harry Gration fired the first ever starting gun and encouraged many to take part.

Organised by Jane Tomlinson’s RunForAll the annual October event draws runners from across the region and further afield, and because of its generally flat profile, it has become a magnet for runners wanting to post personal bests.