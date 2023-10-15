Thousands more people will line the streets and roads to cheer them on as they run a huge loop from the University of York back to the University of York.

The assembly area opens at 7am, two and a half hours before the start and York Pullman will be running a shuttle service bringing runners from the event's car park at Elvington Airfield. Others will be using the York Park and Ride system.

The 10th Yorkshire Marathon begins at 9.30am and once the entrants are well on their way, the Yorkshire 10 mile race will begin from the same starting place using part of the course.

Not everyone on the full 26-mile race will be completing the entire route. Some will be running as part of a team running in the Yorkshire Marathon Relay.

Along the route will be musicians encouraging the runners with a Rock Band outside the Minster, the East Riding Pipe Bank close to the Outer Ring Road on Stockton Lane, City of York Pipe Band at the northern end of Stockton-on-the-Forest, Mambo Jambo at the halfway point, Lucy’s Pop Choir at Stamford Bridge and the Humber Drum Circle at 23 miles to give a final inspiration for the last three miles.

The City of York Pipe Band on parade

The Yorkshire Marathon has become an established fixture in the regional running calendar since its first successful running in 2013.

The late Harry Gration, presenter of BBC Look North and strong supporter of the Yorkshire Marathon fired the first ever starting gun and encouraged many to take part. His son Harvey will be running this year’s race in memory of his father.

Organised by Jane Tomlinson’s RunForAll the annual October event draws runners from across the region and further afield, and because of its generally flat profile, it has become a magnet for runners wanting to post personal bests.

We wish everyone, whatever their ability, who is taking part in all three events, the best of luck and good running.

For those of you travelling around York by car and not involved in the event, here's a list of all the road closures enabling the race to go ahead safely.