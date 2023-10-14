Three Bs Micropub were already the Yorkshire Wolds Cider Pub of the Year and the Yorkshire Cider Pub of the Year.

Now the Bridlington pub has been named by the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) as one of four finalists in its national competition for National Cider and Perry Pub of the Year.

Top place went to the Tom Cobley Tavern in Spreyton, Devon.

Joint owner of the Bridlington pub, Mark Bates, said: "We are very proud to have learnt we are in the top four for the national competition, this really is a momentous occasion.

“We get some great customer feedback from our customers both through personal interaction and from online reviews, we are are so pleased we have been recognised by CAMRA with this award".

Three B’s opened in 2020 and had to cope all the problems the pandemic brought to the pub trade..

Yorkshire Regional Cider Co-ordinator Christine Jane said "The Three Bs in Bridlington is an outstanding achievement for Mark and Cheryl, having been converted by Mark from a sweet shop in the past.

"It serves a diverse range of beers and ciders but amazingly focuses on, and showcases the best of what is on offer from Yorkshire artisanal makers

“To achieve the accolade of being one of the top four venues in the UK for cider clearly demonstrates Mark's passion, belief in his business and his products without overthinking what makes a great venue.

2I urge as many people as possible to visit, (though there may be a queue) and see for themselves this gem in the East of the county that deserves to sparkle with the best pubs in the country."