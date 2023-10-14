The venue has revealed that the rock legends, who have been performing for 60 years, will be joined by special guests The Alarm.

Their gig on June 2, 2024, will be their fourth time headlining at the venue. Tickets went on sale yesterday.

Scarborough OAT programmer Julian Murray, of promoters Cuffe and Taylor, said: “This summer’s shows broke box office records and we are looking to top that again next year.

“We are delighted to announce Status Quo as our first headliners for 2024 – with many, many big names to come.

“Quo are bona fide rock legends, and we can’t wait to welcome them back here for their fourth headline show. We’ve worked with them many times and what we can guarantee – as anyone who has seen them live will testify – is a great night.

“They have a jukebox of classic rock and, together with The Alarm, this is going to be a great show on June 2.”

Francis Rossi and the rest of Status Quo headlined at Scarborough Open Air Theatre in 2013, 2014 and 2016. Their appearance next year will be among their first in the UK since their tour last year including a big Wembley show.