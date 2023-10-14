The campaign, which has been progressed by Julian Smith MP, looked to address the issues on the A61 at South Stainley after numerous serious accidents and four fatalities in a matter of weeks.

The stretch of A61, which goes from Ripon to Ripley, has been the site of several fatal crashes, which saw a 59-year-old motorcyclist lose his life on Saturday, August 26, before a Ukrainian family were killed on Sunday, September 3 near South Stainley.

Daria Bartienieva, 35, her son Ihor, six, and stepdaughter Anastasia, 15, all died when the car Mrs Bartienieva was driving was involved in a crash with a double-decker bus and another car - leaving Mrs Bartienieva's daughter with no direct family in the UK.

Following numerous calls from drivers and residents about the long-standing and well-documented dangers of the A61, the MP for Skipton and Ripon has met with North Yorkshire Council to discuss what action is being taken to address these.

He subsequently met with over twenty residents to better understand their concerns, with issues raised including inadequate overtaking lanes, excessive speed limits, widespread use of the road as an impromptu racetrack by motorcyclists, and rat-running through Ripley village.

Julian has communicated these concerns to North Yorkshire Council, with further meetings taking place in due course.

He said: “Just over a month ago, a horrific crash took the lives of a fifteen-year-old girl’s mum, brother and sister.

“While I have been humbled by the astonishing generosity of friends, local residents and perfect strangers alike, raising nearly £50,000 for her since, we must also ensure that tragic accidents like this do not happen again.

“I’m grateful to North Yorkshire Council and North Yorkshire Police for their swift response to the recent spate of accidents on the A61, as well as those residents who met with me two weeks ago to share their concerns, as we continue to look for a solution.”

It's not just the MP that has voiced his concern over the roads since the fatalities.

North Yorkshire County Councillor Felicity Cunliffe-Lister, who covers the Masham and Fountains division, which covers South Stainley, has warned drivers about the 'hidden' dangers of the A-road.

Cllr Cunliffe-Lister said: "There is a need to reduce large sections of the road from national to 40mph.

"Specifically that section of road. There is a concern about rural roads that run through villages and could be an incident hotspot, like this one.

"Together with South Stainley Parish Council, we'll be pushing forward with plans to reduce speed.

"My message to drivers that use this road is to just be aware of the dangers, and drive as carefully as you can.

"There is no space to overtake and it's not safe to do so."