Some of the closures start at 6am today, with many more starting at 8am.

The main route east from the city centre to Grimston Bar (Lawrence Street and Hull Road) will be affected by two closures which will overlap in time and the Melrosegate and University Road crossroads will be out of action all day.

Some roads will be closed for 12 hours until 6pm, particularly around Heslington and the University of York which is hosting the start and the finish.

The race is due to start at 9.30am with the slowest runners fnishing mid-afternoon.

Roads on the earlier stretches of the route will reopen once all the runners have passed.

Marshalls will be in place to ensure pedestrians can move around the city centre and across the route safely.

The organisers have arranged for crossing points for cars moving in and out of the large areas of east York within or otherwise isolated by the ring of closures. Full details are here.

Full details of the road closures with timings:

University area

Closed from 6am to 6pm: Green Dykes Lane, Heslington Lane, Main Street, Heslington. There will also be restrictions on Fulford Road and Broadway which are part of an access and departure route for cars and buses to and from the start. There will also be other restrictions in and around the University and increased traffic expected around the University with runners being encouraged to park in out of town car parks and use shuttles to and from the start.

Closed from 6am to 4pm: (Dunnington and Stamford Bridge)

The A166 between York and Stamford Bridge, and in Dunnington: Church Balk, Church Street, Eastfield Lane and Stockhill Close;

Closed from 8am to 11.45am (city centre and Lawrence Street)

The entire Inner Ring Road, plus Barbican Road, Deangate, Duncombe Place, Foss Bank, George Street, Goodramgate, Hope Street, Lead Mill Lane, Minster Yard, Monkgate, Piccadilly and Walmgate Lawrence Street from the city centre to its junction with Melrosegate and University Road. Hull Road between the same crossroads and the Tang Hall Lane junction will close from 9.30am until 5.30pm.

Closed from 8.30am to 12.30pm (North-east York and Stockton-on-the-Forest)

Heworth Green, Hopgrove Lane South, Stockton Lane, The Village and Sandy Lane. It will be possible to get in and out of Stockton-on-the-Lane via Common Lane and the A64 until 9.15am.

Closed from 9.15am to 1.15pm (north east of York)

Common Lane, Main Street in Sand Hutton, Northgate Lane,.

Closed from 9.15am to 2.15pm (east of York)

The road through Crambe Wood.

Closed from 9.30am to 4.30pm (east of York)

Holtby Road, Rudcarr Lane, Straight Lane.

Closed from 9.30 to 4.45pm. (east York)

Bad Bargain Lane, Moor Lane and Sandy Lane.

Closed from 9.30am to 5.30pm. (east York)

Hull Road from Tang Hall Lane to Melrosegate – see above for the closure of Lawrence Street from Melrosegate to the Inner Ring Road - Osbaldwick Lane, Osbaldwick Village, Tang Hall Lane, Murton Way.