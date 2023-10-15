The cost of living crisis is no longer breaking news but it continues to affect households across the country from their energy usage to their food bills.

Now that Autumn has arrived and winter is truly on its way, the traditional dish will be appearing on dinner tables up and down the UK.

But how has the beloved British staple weathered the recent grocery inflation?

The cost of home-cooked Sunday Roast

The grocery delivery service, Getir, has answered just that question by comparing the prices of traditional roast dinner essentials from August 2022 to August 2023.

By analysing the price of supermarket-owned branded foods at major UK supermarkets such as Tesco, Aldi, Waitrose, M&S and ASDA, the team has given consumers an insight into how much the price of the popular dinner has changed under inflation.

Getir has reported that the cost of a simple roast dinner for a family of four (which features a medium chicken, parsnips, carrots, stuffing, potatoes, Yorkshire puddings and gravy) has risen by 12.81% over the past 12 months.

In simple terms, the cost of your Sunday Roast has jumped from £10.58 (£2.65 per head) to £11.94 (£2.98 per head) on average.

Now, if you prefer Pork that's a whole different story.

Getir's research has shown that there has been a hefty 16.03% increase - which would make it the meat with the most substantial price hike.

The only roast dinner trimming that was found to have seen a decrease in price over the year is a bag of supermarket-own-brand carrots which now cost 2.76% less than 12 months ago.

It's worth noting that chicken remains the most affordable roast dinner option this autumn, according to Getir's data.

A whole medium chicken costs on average at £4.35.

5 ways to save on your weekly food shop

However, although the cheapest, its price tag has still increased by 12.12% in the last year.

For beef lovers, a roasting joint has spiked by 6.9% since August 2022 - which means it costs over £20 on average for a family of four to feast.

Meanwhile, the only roast meat to have experienced a price drop over the past year is Lamb which has seen a notable 6.64% decrease.

When it comes to the trimmings, some of our other favourite components from Yorkshire puds to gravy have also seen considerable price increases.

The cost of a 170g packet of Sage and Onion Stuffing Mix has surged by 30.96%, leaping from 68p to 89p.

This makes it the roast dinner ingredient that has seen the biggest price increase over the past year.

Meanwhile, the average price of supermarket own-brand gravy granules (170g) has risen from £1.09 to £1.41 which is a whopping 29.67% increase on average.

However, Bisto gravy has seen a staggering 47.98% price hike in the last 12 months.

Its average cost has leapt from £1.98 to a jaw-dropping £2.93.

