Miles , who has been in the industry 30 years, said: “I’ve had the pleasure of working alongside the company many many times and have greatly admired their strength in depth.

“I will continue to manage my existing portfolio of loyal clients from across the York area as well as getting involved with new clients and projects regionwide. With my previous company Lawrence Hannah I worked with clients in the office, retail, industrial, leisure and education sectors assisting with all aspects of commercial property agency, particularly with the acquisition and disposal of development, investment, retail and business space.”

Carter Towler MD Ian Greenwood said of Miles: “He is very experienced and has developed an excellent reputation. There is a really good strategic fit between Miles and Carter Towler, and together we are looking forward to further developing Carter Towler’s presence in York.”

The 75-year-old firm also has offices in Leeds and Durham and employs over 50 people. It is acknowledged as one of the most commercially active property companies in the North, Midlands, East Anglia and South East. Over the past 12 months the company has been involved in over 350 commercial, industrial and investment property deals and currently manages 5,000 properties for its clients nationwide.