Recognised as one of the UK’s leading independently researched guides to the legal profession, this latest edition was published ealier this month, with Raworths appearing in eight legal specialisms.

The firm employs more than 70 staff, half of whose lawyers have been referenced in the latest guide, some in multiple categories.

Raworths’ Trusts, Wills and Estates team is top ranked in Tier 1 for the Yorkshire region for the second year running. Furthermore, Carmelita Ardren (Head of Family) and Rachel Tunnicliffe (Head of Trusts, Wills and Estates) are both listed in the elite “Leading Lawyers” group. Sam Jenner and Alison Walker (both Partners in the Trusts, Wills and Estates team) are named in the “Next Generation Lawyers” group which recognises rising stars in the legal profession.

Simon Morris, Managing Partner at Raworths, said: “As a lawyer, recognition in the guide is highly valued and it’s testament to all the individuals who make up Raworths’ legal and support teams. The guide is largely based on feedback from clients and contacts and to be rated so highly is further proof of our business success which has been built on a personal approach and expertise that’s tailored to each individual.

Raworths has been recognised in the Legal 500 2024 edition for: Agriculture & Estates, Corporate & Commercial, Commercial Property, Employment, Family, Dispute Resolution, Property Litigation, and Trusts, Wills & Estates.

Inclusion is based on independent feedback which includes the Raworths’ team being described as offering “Creative solutions, sound advice, and a commercial mindset.”

Other testimonials stated: “The team at Raworths are brilliant. Everyone works together as a team. The legal advice is excellent. The service they provide is exceptional. Raworths have a multidisciplinary team working from a central location allowing collaboration of skills to offer an efficient and comprehensive result.”