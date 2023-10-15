The recognition has been described as “a huge boost to the team”.

“It is a testament to the incredibly knowledgeable team we have here that JORVIK’s story continues to be one of the most engaging in the city," said Gareth Henry, head of visitor operations.

He added: “We’re delighted to have been recognised for this nearly 40 years after we first opened.”

VisitEngland said: “Accolades are given to those businesses in our quality schemes which have gone the extra mile in providing a quality visitor experience.

“To receive an accolade, businesses must be a member of our Visitor Attraction Quality Scheme and nominated by a VisitEngland assessor.”

Jorvik Viking Centre is host to an immersive experience, with the original premise being “to tell the story of the Norse men and women who settled in the area and made their homes in the street they called Coppergate".

The centre is part of York Archaeology, an independent educational charity aiming to help preserve all 2,000 years of York’s history.

Head of operations for York Archaeology, Gareth Henry, said: "JORVIK is all about using the archaeology of Coppergate to tell the story of its Viking-age inhabitants.

"To receive a ‘Best Told Story’ accolade from Visit England shows that we are getting this right".

This award is a fresh boost for York Archaeology coming after another attraction, Barley Hall, was recently named the Best Hidden Gem in the UK in the Tiqets Remarkable Venue awards.

Staff at Barley Hall now hope to be named the Best Hidden Gem in the World, as they go up against six other attractions from across the globe, with the winner to be announced at a ceremony in Seville on October 18.

And the success for York Archaeology doesn't stop there - as their community project, Archaeology on Prescription, has made the shortlist for an Archaeological Achievement Award.

The project, which promotes wellbeing and targets social isolation for people in York is one of five schemes competing for the Engagement & Participation award in the Council for British Archaeology’s national awards.

Archaeologist Ian Milsted, who leads the programme, said: “Our Archaeology on Prescription programme is going from strength to strength.

“With many former participants completing the course and then joining York Archaeology’s volunteering programme to continue their engagement – a real testament to how archaeology really can change lives.”

Ian added: “We’ve been working at Willow House on Walmgate for the last couple of years and look forward to uncovering more of York’s hidden heritage in 2024’s programme.”