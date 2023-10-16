The city council says no decision has been made to cancel the annual event after 13 years, but rather “a decision to expand the festival into a years’ worth of events has been made.”

“This switch to a more spread-out approach has been informed by feedback from attendees and event organisers,” a council spokesperson told the Press.

“We hope that this year-round approach will enable greater business attendance, with evaluation informing us that a November festival wasn’t the best time of year for all businesses in the city. Similarly, this will also enable the Council’s resources to be spread more evenly throughout the year.”

Some of the events the council has put on so far that have helped businesses of all shapes, sizes and sectors have included:

*Recruitment and Retention Reimagined – an event helping employers think outside the box to solve their staffing issues by exploring more inclusive recruitment practices and fostering positive workplace culture

*A season of events held in partnership with Google Digital Garage, with four webinars and an in-person event aiming to help local businesses boost their digital skills

*Two in-person events aiming to inspire and empower York’s women in enterprise

*The launch of York’s Inclusive Employer Network

*A business networking breakfast with the Sheriff of London

*Start-Up UK event with Enterprise Nation, inspiring local start-up venturesC

City of York Council is also working closely with partners across York and the wider region to support events aiming to help local businesses. They include the city’s universities, the York and North Yorkshire Growth Hub, the FSB, Enterprise Works, Chambers of Commerce and the Good Business Charter.

Events include the LEP-led York and North Yorkshire Business Summit on Friday October 27 to be opened by council leader Claire Douglas.

Further events aimed at helping businesses are planned.