Ebullient Consulting, based at Unit 8, Escrick Business Park is made up of Marie Jackson, Louise Balding and Sharron Rawcliffe.

Marie said: “We make life assurance as light and as pleasurable experience as possible. We do the same with the mortgages we offer - it’s a huge debt and clients (especially now) are worried about the costs with the interest rates being higher than they’ve been for more than a decade. This is where the name ‘Ebullient Consulting’ came from, because we are!”

Marie has been an advisor in the industry for 25 years and setting up her own firm was a lifetime ambition. Her sister Louise, who worked in the NHS fancied a change and is a co-director. Sharron is also ex-NHS.

Marie added: “We would like to tell everyone to come and see us, stress the importance of an adviser, especially now, when budgeting is essential. We’re not scary, we’re not expensive, we treat everyone in utmost confidence and should be able to help. So many people are uninsured, so many are paying the lenders standard variable rate for their mortgage payments, when they really don’t have to.”

“It’s hard times for everyone and reviewing your mortgage can be a tremendous help. Using a firm like ours reviews all areas of financial planning and can help people to budget - this is essential at hard times. “