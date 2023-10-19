Fairfax House in Castlegate held a book launch event on Thursday, October 12 and opened a free exhibition exploring creative responses to York’s most famous historic spaces – and some lesser known ones.

Time Town is a collection of poems written by locally-based poet and writer Robert Powell and the subject of the launch.

The ‘residency’ exhibition features many of Robert’s poems found in Time Town as well as the creative responses of other local poets and members of the public who attended workshops with Robert.

Robert Powell reading a copy of his poetry collection Time Town, which can be purchased at Fairfax House (Image: York Civic Trust)

Robert said: “The workshops have been wonderful.

“Everyone stepped up creatively, made historic objects speak, or took on the voices of real and imagined people from the past of Fairfax House and York's streets.

“I think that imagination is a crucial ingredient in our understanding of the past.”

The works cover the historic collections held at Fairfax House as well as delving into other aspects of York.

They include the ‘discovery’ of an historical character called Punch Porteous – lost in time in York, left to wander the streets in both the past and present, making notes of changing times and the people he meets.

Dick Turpin's grave (Image: Kevin Glenton)

The works in the exhibition also take a look along Coney Street and Walmgate in particular.

Visitors will also be able see examples of poems together with the actual objects from Fairfax House that inspired them.

During his residency, Robert has also written a play - 'Punch Porteous - Lost in Time' - to be performed at the city's historic All Saints North Street church on October 26-28.

Through spoken word, film, sound, and performance, this ‘multi-media drama experience’ draws imaginatively on York’s history to tell the tale of this sometimes comic, sometimes soulful, rogue.

The ‘residency’ exhibition is being held in a community room space in Fairfax House which is above the museum’s reception.

It runs until Sunday, October 29 and is free to access during the museum’s visitor hours; visitors have the option to also pay to go around the house during their visit.

Time Town is on sale at Fairfax House.

Tickets for Punch Porteous – Lost in Time are available here.