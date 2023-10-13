The recognition came at an awards event that celebrates the city’s top landlords and is voted for by students living in their properties.

The student executive teams at Leeds University Union and Leeds Beckett Students’ Union hosted the event as part of the Rate Your Landlord scheme, which is run as a partnership between Unipol Student Homes, Leeds University Union and Warwick Students’ Union.

This year’s awards had nine categories and as well as being named the city’s best purpose-built student accommodation provider, S Harrison was also runner-up in the landlord of the year and purpose-built building categories.

Students living in S Harrison’s Blenheim Point development, which is located on Blenheim Walk, voted for the company in the awards. The scheme offers 180 en-suite bedrooms over seven floors, in 29 cluster apartments, designed specifically for overseas and postgraduate students.

There are also extensive communal facilities including study rooms, games area, common room, a spacious green courtyard and cycle parking. The development opened in 2018 and at the moment is used exclusively to accommodate Leeds University’s international post graduate students.

Blenheim Point’s manager, Brenda Bowland, said: “Blenheim Point is an extremely popular development and always fills up very quickly. This summer we had 600 students wanting to live here even though we only have 180 bedrooms, which is testament to the quality of the development and its superb location, just a few minutes’ walk from The University of Leeds.”

S Harrison has much experience in delivering such schemes, including five in York in recent years totalling 983 beds.

They include Grays Wharf (232 units and 272 units) in Walmgate, St John’s Central in Carmelite Street (over 250 units) Lawrence Street (115 rooms), and Student Castle (58 rooms and 303 studios).

It is also working on a 303 unit scheme on James Street on the sire of the former Alton Motors.