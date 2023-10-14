York has changed a lot in three decades as our archive photos show.

Shops have come and gone, as have businesses.

One of our photos show Terry's chocolate factory which closed in 2005 and is now housing.

Another features the John Bull of Layerthorpe - a popular pub in York until its last orders in 1994.

And who bought their music from Track Records? Or remembers the Danish Kitchen in High Ousegate?

